Derry COVID-19 positivity rate falls to 16%

The highest positivity occurred in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (21.1%). The north's proportion positive in week 41 - the week to October 17 - was 17%, an increase from 16.9% in week 40. This is lower than the peak positivity of 27.1% reported across the north in week 53 (December 27, 2020 – January 3, 2021).

The case rates decreased in Fermanagh and Omagh, Mid and East Antrim, Mid Ulster and Newry Mourne and Down in week 41 compared to week 40.

All other Local Government Districts saw an increase including Derry and Strabane. Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon had the highest rate in week 41 compared to other Local Government Districts (539.5 per 100,000 population). The overall rate decreased slightly from 449.1 to 447.7 per 100,000 population between weeks 40 and 41.

A chart tracking the positivity rate in Derry/Strabane.

The case rates decreased in week 41 compared to the previous week in the 0-4, 15-44, 45-64, and 75-84 age groups.

All other age groups saw an increase. The highest case rates were seen in the 5-14 age group (1103.2 per 100,000). This is lower than the peak of 1242.9 per 100,000 in the 5-

14 age group in week 36 (September 6-13, 2021).