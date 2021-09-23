Derry COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 15%

The highest positivity occurred in Fermanagh and Omagh (18.2%). The north's proportion positive in week 37 - the week to September 19 - was 14.1%, an increase from 11.8% in week 36.

This is lower than the peak positivity of 27.1% reported across the north in week 53 (December 27, 2020 – January 3, 2021).

The case rates decreased in in week 37 compared to week 36 in all Local Government Districts.

A chart tracking the positivity rate in Derry/Strabane.

Fermanagh and Omagh had the highest rate in week 37 compared to other Local Government Districts (499.4 per 100,000 population).

The overall rate in the north decreased from 521.5 to 400.6 per 100,000 population between weeks 36 and 37.

Compared to week 36, in week 37 case rates decreased in all age groups.