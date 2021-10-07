Derry COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 15%

The highest positivity occurred in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (18.3%). The north's proportion positive in week 39 - the week to October 3 - was 15%, an increase from 14.2% in week 38.

This is lower than the peak positivity of 27.1% reported across the north in week 53 (December 27, 2020 – January 3, 2021).

The case rates increased in in week 39 compared to week 38 in Antrim and Newtownabbey, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Belfast, Fermanagh and Omagh and Newry, Mourne and Down. The remaining areas, including Derry/ Strabane, saw a decrease.

A chart tracking the positivity rate in Derry/Strabane.

Antrim and Newtownabbey had the highest rate in week 39 compared to other Local Government Districts (460.5 per 100,000 population). The overall rate in the north increased from 381.6 to 388.6 per 100,000 population between weeks 38 and 39.

In terms of age group the case rates decreased in week 39 compared to the previous week in the 0-4, 65-74, 75-84 and 85+ age groups.

The remaining age groups saw an increase. The highest case rates were seen in the 5-14 age group (905.9 per 100,000). This is lower than the peak of 1242.9 per 100,000 in the 5-14 age group in week 36 (September 6-13, 2021).