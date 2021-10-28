Derry COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 17%

The highest positivity occurred in Fermanagh and Omagh (21.3%). The north's proportion positive in week 42 was 17.3%, a slight increase from 17.2% in week 41. This is lower than the peak positivity of 27.1% reported in week 53 (December 27, 2020 – January 3, 2021).

The case rates increased in Antrim and Newtownabbey, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Derry and Strabane, Fermanagh and Omagh and Lisburn and Castlereagh in week 42 compared to week 41.

All other Local Government Districts saw a decrease. Fermanagh and Omagh had the highest rate in week 42 compared to other Local Government Districts (557.4 per 100,000 population). The overall rate decreased from 450.1 to 444.2 per 100,000 population between weeks 41 and 42.

A chart tracking the positivity rate in Derry/Strabane.

The case rates decreased in week 42 compared to the previous week in the 5-14, 15-44 and 85+ age groups. All other age groups saw an increase.

The highest case rates were seen in the 5-14 age group (996.1 per 100,000). This is lower than the peak of 1242.9 per 100,000 in the 5- 14 age group in week 36 (September 6-13, 2021).