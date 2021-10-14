Derry COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 18%

The highest positivity occurred in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (20.9%). The north's proportion positive in week 40 - the week to October 10 - was 16.6%, an increase from 15.0% in week 39. This is lower than the peak positivity of 27.1% reported across the north in week 53 (December 27, 2020 and January 3, 2021.

The case rates increased in week 40 compared to week 39 in all Local Government Districts. No areas saw a decrease. Fermanagh and Omagh had the highest rate in week 40 compared to other Local Government Districts (517.3 per 100,000 population). The overall rate for the north increased from 392.2 to 445.2 per 100,000 population between weeks 39 and 40.

The case rates decreased in week 40 compared to the previous week in the 0-4 age group. All other age groups saw an increase.

A chart tracking the positivity rate in Derry/Strabane.

The highest case rates were seen in the 5-14 age group (1085.9 per 100,000). This is lower than the peak of 1242.9 per 100,000 in the 5-14 age group in week 36 (September 6 - September 13, 2021).