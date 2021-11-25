Derry COVID-19 positivity rises to 18%

The highest positivity also occurred in Mid-Ulster (23%). the north's proportion positive in week 46 - the week to November 21 - was 18.8%, a decrease from 19.1% in week 45.

This is lower than the peak positivity of 27.1% reported across NI in week 53 (December 27, 2020 – January 3, 2021),

The case rates decreased in week 46 compared to the previous week in the 65-74, 75-84, and the 85+ age groups.

A chart tracking the positivity rate in Derry/Strabane.

The remaining younger age groups saw an increase. The highest case rates were seen in the 5-14 age group (1312.7 per 100,000). This is higher than the previous peak of 1242.9 per 100,000 in this age group in week 36 (September 6-13 2021).