Derry COVID-19 positivity rises to approximately 22%
The Derry and Strabane COVID-19 positivity rate has risen from 18 per cent to approximately 22 per cent, according to the Public Health Agency's Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin published on Thursday.
The highest positivity occurred in Mid Ulster (22.1%). The north's proportion positive in week 50 - the week to December 19 - was 19.2%, an increase from 17.9% in week 49.
This is lower than the peak positivity of 27.1% reported across the north in week 53 (December 27, 2020 – January 3, 2021).
The case rates decreased in Antrim & Newtownabbey, Mid & East Antrim, and Newry, Mourne & Down in week 50 compared to week 49.
The remaining areas saw an increase. Ards & North Down had the highest rate in week 50 compared to other Local Government Districts (828.7 per 100,000 population).
The overall rate increased from 601.5 to 736.3 per 100,000 population between weeks 49 and 50.
The case rates decreased in week 50 compared to the previous week in the 5-14 and the 85+ age groups, and all other age groups saw an increase.
The highest case rates were seen in the 5-14 age group (1222.9 per 100,000). This is lower than the previous peak of 1408.1 per 100,000 in this age group in week 48 (Nov 29 – Dec 5, 2021). In week 50, positivity was highest in the 5-14 age group (28.7%). The lowest positivity was observed in the 85+ age group (2.5%).