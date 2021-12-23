Derry COVID-19 positivity rises to approximately 22%

The highest positivity occurred in Mid Ulster (22.1%). The north's proportion positive in week 50 - the week to December 19 - was 19.2%, an increase from 17.9% in week 49.

This is lower than the peak positivity of 27.1% reported across the north in week 53 (December 27, 2020 – January 3, 2021).

The case rates decreased in Antrim & Newtownabbey, Mid & East Antrim, and Newry, Mourne & Down in week 50 compared to week 49.

A chart tracking the positivity rate in Derry/Strabane.

The remaining areas saw an increase. Ards & North Down had the highest rate in week 50 compared to other Local Government Districts (828.7 per 100,000 population).

The overall rate increased from 601.5 to 736.3 per 100,000 population between weeks 49 and 50.

The case rates decreased in week 50 compared to the previous week in the 5-14 and the 85+ age groups, and all other age groups saw an increase.