Derry COVID rate drops to 594.9 cases per 100,000
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has dropped to 594.9 cases per 100,000.
Between December 7 and December 13, there were 900 cases giving a seven day rate of 594.9 per 100,000, down from 602.8 on Monday.
Five areas - Mid Ulster (505), Fermanagh and Omagh (536.6), Causeway Coast and Glens (538.5), Belfast (563) and Mid and East Antrim (586.6), - have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (635), Lisburn and Castlereagh (644.5), Newry, Mourne and Down (704.6), Ards and North Down (740.8) and Antrim and Newtownabbey (741.4) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 621.7.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between December 12 and December 13 was 138.
In total 31,614 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 105,344 have been administered in BT48 and 106,043 have been administered in BT47 - 211,387 in total in Derry.