Derry COVID rate drops to 594.9 cases per 100,000

Between December 7 and December 13, there were 900 cases giving a seven day rate of 594.9 per 100,000, down from 602.8 on Monday.

Five areas - Mid Ulster (505), Fermanagh and Omagh (536.6), Causeway Coast and Glens (538.5), Belfast (563) and Mid and East Antrim (586.6), - have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (635), Lisburn and Castlereagh (644.5), Newry, Mourne and Down (704.6), Ards and North Down (740.8) and Antrim and Newtownabbey (741.4) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 621.7.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between December 12 and December 13 was 138.

In total 31,614 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.