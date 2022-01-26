Derry COVID rate falls to 1,011.9 and is now lowest in the north

Between January 19 and January 25, there were 1,529 cases giving a seven day rate of 1,011.9 per 100,000, down slightly from 1,028.4 on Tuesday.

All the other council areas now have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

The rates are as follows: Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (2,123.5), Newry, Mourne & Down (2008), Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,969.9), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,836.4), Ards & North Down (1,801.8), Mid & East Antrim (1,728.3), Mid Ulster (1,617.3), Belfast (1,546.3), Fermanagh and Omagh (1,023.5) and Causeway Coast and Glens (1,014.9)

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 1,647.7.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between January 24 and January 25 was 187.

In total 48,669 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.