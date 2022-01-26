Derry COVID rate falls to 1,011.9 and is now lowest in the north
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has fallen to 1,011.9 cases per 100,000 and is now the lowest in the north, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Between January 19 and January 25, there were 1,529 cases giving a seven day rate of 1,011.9 per 100,000, down slightly from 1,028.4 on Tuesday.
All the other council areas now have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.
The rates are as follows: Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (2,123.5), Newry, Mourne & Down (2008), Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,969.9), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,836.4), Ards & North Down (1,801.8), Mid & East Antrim (1,728.3), Mid Ulster (1,617.3), Belfast (1,546.3), Fermanagh and Omagh (1,023.5) and Causeway Coast and Glens (1,014.9)
The average rate for the north is 1,647.7.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between January 24 and January 25 was 187.
In total 48,669 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 117,090 have been administered in BT48 and 121,470 have been administered in BT47 - 238,560 in total in Derry