Derry COVID rate skyrockets to new zenith of 2,265.9 cases per 100k
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has skyrocketed over Christmas to 2,265.9 cases per 100,000 - far exceeding levels witnessed thus far in the pandemic and more than doubling in just a few days.
Between December 22 and December 28, there were 3,428 cases giving a seven day rate of 2,265.9 per 100,000, more than doubling from 1,110.5 per 100,000 on Christmas Eve.
Mid & East Antrim (1,132.3), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,281.7), Causeway Coast & Glens (1,279.4), Mid Ulster (1,465.7), Newry, Mourne & Down (1,526.2), Ards & North Down (1,557.6), Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,652.7), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,664.8), Belfast (1,718) and Fermanagh & Omagh (1,827.1), all have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 1,630.9.
The change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between December 23 and December 28 was 2,621.
In total 36,324 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 112,428 have been administered in BT48 and 114,677 have been administered in BT47 - 227,105 in total in Derry.