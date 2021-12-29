Derry COVID rate skyrockets to new zenith of 2,265.9 cases per 100k

Between December 22 and December 28, there were 3,428 cases giving a seven day rate of 2,265.9 per 100,000, more than doubling from 1,110.5 per 100,000 on Christmas Eve.

Mid & East Antrim (1,132.3), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,281.7), Causeway Coast & Glens (1,279.4), Mid Ulster (1,465.7), Newry, Mourne & Down (1,526.2), Ards & North Down (1,557.6), Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,652.7), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,664.8), Belfast (1,718) and Fermanagh & Omagh (1,827.1), all have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 1,630.9.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between December 23 and December 28 was 2,621.

In total 36,324 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.