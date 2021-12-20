Derry COVID rate spikes to 831.5 cases per 100,000

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Between December 13 and December 19, there were 1,258 cases giving a seven day rate of 831.5 per 100,000, up sharply from 686.8 on Friday.

Only Ards & North Down (874.3) has a higher rate than Derry/ Strabane.

Causeway Coast and Glens (575.1), Mid & East Antrim (614.6), Mid Ulster (685.4), Fermanagh & Omagh (721.5), Newry, Mourne and Down (728.9), Antrim and Newtownabbey (777.7), Belfast (793.5), Lisburn and Castlereagh (822.6) and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (828.8), - all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 772.7.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between December 18 and December 19 was 187.

In total 32,660 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.