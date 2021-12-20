Derry COVID rate spikes to 831.5 cases per 100,000
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has spiked to 831.5 cases per 100,000 and the district now has the second highest rate in the north.
Between December 13 and December 19, there were 1,258 cases giving a seven day rate of 831.5 per 100,000, up sharply from 686.8 on Friday.
Only Ards & North Down (874.3) has a higher rate than Derry/ Strabane.
Causeway Coast and Glens (575.1), Mid & East Antrim (614.6), Mid Ulster (685.4), Fermanagh & Omagh (721.5), Newry, Mourne and Down (728.9), Antrim and Newtownabbey (777.7), Belfast (793.5), Lisburn and Castlereagh (822.6) and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (828.8), - all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 772.7.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between December 18 and December 19 was 187.
In total 32,660 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 109,677 have been administered in BT48 and 110,477 have been administered in BT47 - 220,154 in total in Derry.