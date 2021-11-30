Derry, Omagh and Enniskillen centres opening for COVID Booster Jabs

These clinics, based in Derry, Omagh and Enniskillen, will provide the opportunity for anyone eligible for a booster, first, or second dose jab to come along on either a booked or walk-in appointment for a Pfizer vaccine.

The clinics will be held across the following dates and venues:

Dec 1, 2021 – Dec 14, 2021

Templemore Sports Complex

Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen

Dec 15, 2021 – Dec 21, 2021

An Chroí Community Centre, Hillcrest Road, Waterside, Derry

Omagh Leisure Centre, Omagh

Centres will be open seven days a week, 9.00am to 4.30pm each day except for Mondays and Thursdays when they will instead open 12.00pm to 8.00pm to facilitate evening appointments.

Those eligible for a COVID booster jab are those aged 40+ who received their second dose jab of any COVID-19 vaccine more than six months ago who have not already received their booster from their local GP practice or community pharmacist.

Those aged 16-17 who have received a first dose or those who have turned 18 since their first dose are also asked to come forward for their second dose, which will be given 12 weeks or more following their first dose.

Young people aged 12-17, who have not received their first dose through the schools programme or elsewhere, can also receive their first dose vaccine at the centres, so long as 12 weeks have passed since a positive COVID-19 test result or having displayed COVID symptoms.

There will also be capacity available for adults who have not yet received a first dose vaccination, or who have missed their second dose vaccine slot for any reason.

Booking for all of the Western Trust centres can now be made at the following link - https://COVID-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated. Walk-ins will also be facilitated at each clinic.

With the emergence of the new Omicron variant having accelerated booster rollout plans, Western Trust HR Director and Vaccination Programme Lead, Karen Hargan, has urged all those eligible for a jab to come forward.

“This is an ever-changing situation, and our plans are having to adapt accordingly. We have ramped up our roll-out of the booster programme so that as many people as possible can get a booster jab, at the earliest opportunity.

“But our priority right now is those most at risk; that is those over 50 years of age and people who are immuno-suppressed, as well as those who, for whatever reason, have not yet received their COVID vaccination. We will accommodate these priority groups at any of our centres, and we would urge you to avail of this opportunity.”

If you have had a positive COVID test result in recent months, or have been displaying COVID symptoms, different criteria apply for dose intervals and time gaps post-COVID symptoms or positive tests for various age groups and cohorts. For further information on dose intervals and timelines please see the NI Direct website at https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/get-covid-19-vaccination-northern-ireland

Remember that you can also book a first, second or booster dose of Moderna vaccine at your local participating community pharmacy, regardless of what first dose vaccine you received. You can find details of participating pharmacies here.

To find the most up to date information on the Western Trust vaccination programme, visit the Western Trust Vaccination Webpage

If you are planning to attend one of our Centres or Vaccination Clinics, please do not do so if you:

Are currently unwell with a high temperature or fever

Have had a first positive test for COVID-19 in the last 28 Days

You have been advised to self-isolate