Derry positivity rate falls slightly to 23.5%
The Derry and Strabane COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen slightly to 23.5 per cent, according to the Public Health Agency's Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin published this afternoon.
The highest positivity occurred in Derry and Strabane (23.5% in week 30 (July 26-August 1).
The north's proportion positive in week 30 was 18.4%, a decrease from 20.6% in week 29. This is lower than the peak positivity of 26.4% reported across NI in week 53 (December 27, 2020 – January 3, 2021).
The case rates increased in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon and Fermanagh and Omagh in week 30 compared to week 29.
All other areas, including Derry/Strabane, saw a decrease. Belfast had the highest rate in week 30 compared to other Local Government Districts (513.8 per 100,000 population). The overall rate decreased from 484.6 to 412.5 per 100,000 population between weeks 29 and 30
Across the north the case rates decreased in week 30 compared to the previous week in all age groups apart from the 0-4 age group which saw an increase.
The highest case rates were seen in the 15-44 age group (697.9 per 100,000). This is lower than the peak of 970.1 per 100,000 in the 15-44 age group in week 53 (December 27, 2020-January 3, 2021). In week 30, positivity was highest in the 5-14 age group (30.0%). The lowest positivity was observed in the 85+ age group (4.1%).