Derry positivity rate rises to 27%

The highest positivity occurred in Mid Ulster (27.6%). The north's proportion positive in week 31 was 20.3%, an increase from 18.5% in week 30. This is lower than the peak positivity of 26.4% reported across the north in week 53 (December 27, 2020 – January 3, 2021)

The case rates decreased in Antrim and Newtownabbey, Belfast, Mid and East Antrim and Newry, Mourne and Down in week 31 compared to week 30.

All other areas, including Derry, saw an increase. Mid Ulster had the highest rate in week 31 compared to other Local Government Districts (584.1 per 100,000 population). The overall rate in the north increased from 415.1 to 430.7 per 100,000 population between weeks 30 and 31.

A chart tracking the positivity rate in Derry/Strabane.

In week 31, those aged 15-44 had the highest case rate (686.2 per 100,000 population; 25.4% positivity).

The case rates increased in week 31 compared to the previous week in all age groups apart from the 15-44 age group which saw a decrease.