Derry positivity rate rises to 29.2%

The highest positivity in the north occurred in Derry and Strabane (29.2%). The north's proportion positive in week 33 was 22.4%, an increase from 21.8% in week 32. This is lower than the peak positivity of 27.1% reported across the north in week 53 (December 27, 2020 – January 3, 2021).

The case rates increased in all areas, including Derry and Strabane, in week 33 compared to week 32 apart from Ards and North Down which saw a decrease. Fermanagh and Omagh had the highest rate in week 33 compared to other Local Government Districts (1000.5 per 100,000 population). The overall rate increased from 494.5 to 585.8 per 100,000 population between weeks 32 and 33

The case rates increased in week 33 compared to the previous week in all age groups. The highest case rates were seen in the 15-44 age group (839.0 per 100,000).

A chart tracking the positivity rate in Derry/Strabane.