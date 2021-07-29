Derry positivity rate rises to just under 25%

The highest positivity occurred in Mid Ulster (26.3%) and was just above the rate in Derry and Strabane.

The north's proportion positive in week 29 (July 19-25) was 20.5%, an increase from 18.7% in week 28. This is lower than the peak positivity of 26.4% reported across the north in week 53 (December 27, 2020 to January 3, 2021)

Across the north in week 29, those aged 15-44 had the highest case rate (850.6 per 100,000 population; 25.3% positivity).

A chart tracking the positivity rate in Derry/Strabane.

In week 29, Belfast had the highest case rate (697.4 per 100,000 population; 27.0% positivity).

The case rates increased in week 29 compared to the previous week in all age groups.

The highest case rates were seen in the 15-44 age group (850.6 per 100,000).

This is lower than the peak of 970.1 per 100,000 in the 15-44 age group in week 53 (December 27, 2020 to January 3, 2021). In week 29, positivity was highest in the 5-14 age group (29.9%). The lowest positivity was observed in the 85+ age group (4.3%).