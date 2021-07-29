Derry positivity rate rises to just under 25%
The Derry and Strabane COVID-19 positivity rate has risen to just under 25 per cent, according to the Public Health Agency's Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin published this afternoon.
The highest positivity occurred in Mid Ulster (26.3%) and was just above the rate in Derry and Strabane.
The north's proportion positive in week 29 (July 19-25) was 20.5%, an increase from 18.7% in week 28. This is lower than the peak positivity of 26.4% reported across the north in week 53 (December 27, 2020 to January 3, 2021)
Across the north in week 29, those aged 15-44 had the highest case rate (850.6 per 100,000 population; 25.3% positivity).
In week 29, Belfast had the highest case rate (697.4 per 100,000 population; 27.0% positivity).
The case rates increased in week 29 compared to the previous week in all age groups.
The highest case rates were seen in the 15-44 age group (850.6 per 100,000).
This is lower than the peak of 970.1 per 100,000 in the 15-44 age group in week 53 (December 27, 2020 to January 3, 2021). In week 29, positivity was highest in the 5-14 age group (29.9%). The lowest positivity was observed in the 85+ age group (4.3%).
The case rates increased in all areas in week 29 compared to week 28. Belfast had the highest rate in week 29 compared to other Local Government Districts (697.4 per 100,000 population). The overall rate in the north increased from 386.2 to 481.3 per 100,000 population between weeks 28 and 29.