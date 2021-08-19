Derry positivity rate steady at 27.2%

The highest positivity in the north occurred in Derry and Strabane (27.2%). The north's proportion positive in week 32 was 21.5%, an increase from 20.5% in week 31. This is lower than the peak positivity of 26.4% reported across the north in week 53 (December 27, 2020 – January 3, 2021).

The case rates decreased in Causeway Coast and Glens, Lisburn and Castlereagh and Mid Ulster in week 32 compared to week 31.

All other areas, including Derry/Strabane, saw an increase. Fermanagh and Omagh had the highest rate in week 32 compared to other Local Government Districts (825.8 per 100,000 population). The overall rate for the north increased from 434.8 to 490.0 per 100,000 population between weeks 31 and 32.

A chart tracking the positivity rate in Derry/Strabane.

The case rates increased in week 32 compared to the previous week in all age groups. The highest case rates were seen in the 15-44 age group (735.6 per 100,000).