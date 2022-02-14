Five admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19
Five people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on over the weekend, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Their age ranges were as follows: 0-19 (one patient), 40-49 (two patients), 60-69 (one patient) and over 80 (one patient).
Figures show 40 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.
Two (20%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (40%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and four beds (40%) were free.
Three patients were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient.
In terms of general occupancy 9.09% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 84.94% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 2.27% over capacity; 5.97% were ‘awaiting admission.’