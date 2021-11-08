Five COVID-19 admissions; Altnagelvin 1.94% over capacity

Their age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (one patient), 60-69 (one patient), 70-79 (one patient) and over 80 (two patients).

The admissions occurred between Friday and Sunday.

Figures show 61 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Seven (63.64%) out of eleven ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (36.36%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and no beds were free.

Four patients were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.