Five COVID-19 admissions; Altnagelvin 1.94% over capacity
Five people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the weekend, according to figures released by the Department of Health on Monday.
Their age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (one patient), 60-69 (one patient), 70-79 (one patient) and over 80 (two patients).
The admissions occurred between Friday and Sunday.
Figures show 61 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.
Seven (63.64%) out of eleven ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (36.36%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and no beds were free.
Four patients were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 9.42% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 84.21% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 1.94% over capacity; 6.37% were ‘awaiting admission.’