Five more Derry/Strabane COVID-19 deaths brings total toll to 217

The total death toll since the pandemic began has risen at 217.

That amounts to 11 per cent of the 1917 deaths reported in Derry and Strabane between March 19, 2020, and September 3, 2021.

There were 31 deaths registered from all causes in Derry and Strabane over the week to September 3.

Five more people have died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane, according to NISRA.

Across the north as a whole the provisional number of total deaths registered in the week ending September 3, 2021 (week 35) was 340, 41 more than the previous week (299) and 90 more than the 2016-2020 5 year average (250).

Sixty-four deaths mentioning COVID-19 on the death certificate were registered in week 35 of 2021, accounting for 18.8% of all deaths registered in that week and the largest number of COVID-19 related deaths registered in one week since the week ending February 19 (78).