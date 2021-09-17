Five more Derry/Strabane COVID-19 deaths brings total toll to 222
Five more COVID-19 death were registered in Derry/Strabane in the week to Friday, September 10, according to the latest figures published this morning by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).
The total death toll since the pandemic began has risen at 222.
That amounts to 11 per cent of the 1946 deaths reported in Derry and Strabane between March 19, 2020, and September 10, 2021.
There were 29 deaths registered from all causes in Derry and Strabane over the week to September 10.