Four admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19

Four people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 28th February 2022, 3:21 pm
Their age ranges were as follows: 40-49 (one patient), 50-59 (two patients) and over 80 (one patient).

Figures show 42 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.

There were no ICU beds at Altnagelvin occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (50%) of ten ICU beds were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and five (50%) were free.

Two patients were being ventilated - both were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 10.06% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 83.52% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 4.75% over capacity; 6.42% were ‘awaiting admission.’

