Four admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19

Their age ranges were as follows: 40-49 (one patient), 50-59 (two patients) and over 80 (one patient).

Figures show 42 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.

There were no ICU beds at Altnagelvin occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (50%) of ten ICU beds were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and five (50%) were free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Two patients were being ventilated - both were non-COVID-19 patients.