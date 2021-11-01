Four COVID-19 deaths in Derry/Strabane over Hallowe'en weekend
Four people from Derry/Strabane died with COVID-19 over the Hallowe'en weekend, the Department of Health confirmed on Monday.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 3:16 pm
Updated
Monday, 1st November 2021, 3:18 pm
The deaths all occurred in hospital.
A man aged 40 to 59 died on Friday. Two men - one aged 60 to 79 and one aged over 80 - died on Saturday.
A woman aged 60 to 79 died on Hallowe'en.
In total 178 people have now died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began locally in March 2020.