Four COVID-19 deaths in Derry/Strabane over Hallowe'en weekend

Four people from Derry/Strabane died with COVID-19 over the Hallowe'en weekend, the Department of Health confirmed on Monday.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 1st November 2021, 3:16 pm
Updated Monday, 1st November 2021, 3:18 pm
Four more people have died with COVID-19.

The deaths all occurred in hospital.

A man aged 40 to 59 died on Friday. Two men - one aged 60 to 79 and one aged over 80 - died on Saturday.

A woman aged 60 to 79 died on Hallowe'en.

In total 178 people have now died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began locally in March 2020.

