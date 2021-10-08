Four more Derry/Strabane COVID-19 deaths brings total toll to 232
Four more COVID-19 death were registered in Derry/Strabane in the week to Friday, October 1, according to the latest figures published this morning by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).
Friday, 8th October 2021, 11:24 am
The total death toll since the pandemic began has risen at 232.
That amounts to 11 per cent of the 2032 deaths reported in Derry and Strabane between March 19, 2020, and October 1, 2021.
There were 31 deaths registered from all causes in Derry and Strabane over the week to October 1.