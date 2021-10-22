Four more Derry/Strabane COVID-19 deaths brings total toll to 238
Four more COVID-19 deaths were registered in Derry/Strabane in the week to Friday, October 15, according to the latest figures published this morning by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 9:44 am
The total death toll since the pandemic began has risen at 238.
That amounts to 11 per cent of the 2082 deaths reported in Derry and Strabane between March 19, 2020, and October 15, 2021.
There were 25 deaths registered from all causes in Derry and Strabane over the week to October 15.