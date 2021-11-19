Four more Derry/Strabane COVID-19 deaths brings total toll to 246
Four more COVID-19 deaths were registered in Derry/Strabane in the week to Friday, November 12, according to the latest figures published this morning by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).
Friday, 19th November 2021, 9:55 am
Updated
Friday, 19th November 2021, 9:56 am
The total death toll since the pandemic began has risen at 246.
That amounts to 11 per cent of the 2183 deaths reported in Derry and Strabane between March 19, 2020, and November 12.
There were 29 deaths registered from all causes in Derry and Strabane over the week to November 12.