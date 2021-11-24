Gregory Campbell says COVID boosters should be done as 'voluntary roll-out'

He said the authorities should be persuading people to become inoculated.

The British health secretary Sajid Javid said he agreed with the East Derry DUP MP when he raised it in the British House of Commons this week.

"Take-up of the booster jab in Northern Ireland has been somewhat behind, although it is now beginning to catch up. Does the Secretary of State agree that the roll-out is best done as a voluntary roll-out, so that we can persuade people that it is a good thing, and that it protects both them and their family and friends, to take up the booster jab?" asked Mr. Campbell.

Gregory Campbell in the British House of Commons this week.

Mr. Javid replied: "I very much agree with the hon. Gentleman. The general vaccination programme for covid-19, or any other vaccine for that matter, should be voluntary. It should be a positive decision that people take to protect themselves and those around them.