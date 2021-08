Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 495.1 cases per 100,000

15 COVID-19 patients admitted to Altnagelvin over weekend; six aged 20 to 39

News you can trust since 1772

15 COVID-19 patients admitted to Altnagelvin over weekend; six aged 20 to 39

Task group set up over Derry’s drugs scourge

COVID-19 occupancy at Altnagelvin in Derry at 13.90%

‘Long COVID’ service available by autumn in Derry

Derry COVID-19 rate drops to 458.7 cases per 100,000

Pfizer vaccinations for 16-17 year olds to start at Foyle Arena in Derry this Friday

COVID-19 occupancy at Altnagelvin in Derry at 14.02%

Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 495.1 cases per 100,000

Man, aged 40-59, dies with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane

Four people have died over the past week.

In total 143 people have died locally since the pandemic began.

The death occurred in hospital on Wednesday, the Department of Health confirmed this afternoon.