Covid cases confirmed at three local schools

Zero new COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin

News you can trust since 1772

Fundraiser: Derry woman who has lost sight and speech due to FND seeks specialist help

Covid vaccines for NHS frontline staff ‘to be made compulsory’ under Health Secretary Sajid Javid plans

What is Covid toe? Symptoms of side effect from virus - and what causes the skin condition

Coronavirus: These new symptoms have been added for the COVID-19 syndrome affecting children

Zero new COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin

COVID-19 rate rises dips to 377.4 cases per 100,000

Man, aged over 80, dies in hospital with COVID-19

COVID-19 rate rises fractionally to 382.1 cases per 100,000

Six new COVID-19 admissions but no coronavirus patients in Derry ICU

Covid cases confirmed at three local schools

In total, 169 people have now died with coronavirus in Derry/ Strabane since the pandemic began.

The Department of Health confirmed the man died in hospital on Wednesday. He was aged over 80.