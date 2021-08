New figures show 20 COVID admissions to Altnagelvin since Friday including two people aged under 20

COVID-19 rate in BT48 area of Derry fourth highest in the north

News you can trust since 1772

Man, aged over 80, dies with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane

Derry COVID-19 rate remains unchanged at 990.2 cases per 100,000

COVID-19 hospital occupancy at highest point since January with Altnagelvin 6.83% over capacity

Coronavirus: These new symptoms have been added for the COVID-19 syndrome affecting children

Patients in Altnagelvin ICU test positive for Aspergillus fungus

The green, amber and red list countries tipped to change in travel update this week

NI cancer patient’s plea for blood donation is answered

Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 990.2 cases per 100,000 - its second highest point since the pandemic began

Baby daughter Eviegrace Willis baptised at funeral of late mum Samantha; Fr. Joe Clifford on untimely death - 'It is out of order and doesn't make sense'

New figures show 20 COVID admissions to Altnagelvin since Friday including two people aged under 20

Seventeen people have now died in Derry/Strabane this summer with 13 deaths in August.

A hundred and fifty-three people have now died with the illness in Derry/ Strabane since March 2020

The man died in hospital.