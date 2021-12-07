NHS pressures set to continue for months: GP

Dr Tom Black.

Dr Tom Black’s warning coincides with news that NI still has the highest infection rate in the UK.

In addition, health chiefs believe it’s only a matter of time before the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 is confirmed in NI.

Dr Black, chair of the BMA in NI, says that, while it is still too early to be sure about the impact of Omicron, the initial information “does not look promising” with reports that it is a much more transmissible variant and could become the most dominant variant here.

“This means we still need to continue with getting tested, limiting our contacts, working from home, if possible, and getting vaccinations,” he said. “These small measures can help reduce the chance of getting Covid and passing it on.”

Turning to the wider picture, Dr Black says healthcare staff in NI are working in a system that is struggling to cope.

“I would ask that everyone who is using either general practice or hospital services remembers that the person you are dealing with will be doing their very best for you. Healthcare workers are as frustrated as anyone at the slowness of our health service, the lengthy waiting lists and the impact it has on patients. But, please, do not take these frustrations out on staff.