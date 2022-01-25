No Altnagelvin COVID-19 admissions
There were no admissions with COVID-19 to Altnagelvin on Monday, according to new Department of Health figures.
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 2:31 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 2:32 pm
Figures show 64 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Monday.
Five (50%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (50%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and no beds were free.
Eight patient were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 10.86% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 83.01% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 4.74% over capacity; 6.13% were ‘awaiting admission.’