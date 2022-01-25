No Altnagelvin COVID-19 admissions

Figures show 64 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Monday.

Five (50%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (50%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and no beds were free.

Eight patient were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.

Altnagelvin Hospital