One Altnagelvin COVID-19 admission; hospital 1.12% over capacity

One person with COVID-19 was admitted to Altnagelvin on Monday, according to new Department of Health figures.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 3:30 pm
The man was aged 50-59.

Figures show 52 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Monday.

Three (27.27%) out of 11 ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (45.45%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and three beds (27.27%) were free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Three patients were being ventilated - two were COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 7.26% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 88.55% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 1.12% over capacity; 4.19% were ‘awaiting admission.’

