One Altnagelvin COVID-19 admission; hospital 1.12% over capacity

The man was aged 50-59.

Figures show 52 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Monday.

Three (27.27%) out of 11 ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (45.45%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and three beds (27.27%) were free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Three patients were being ventilated - two were COVID-19 patients.