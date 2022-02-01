One Altnagelvin COVID-19 admission; hospital 1.12% over capacity
One person with COVID-19 was admitted to Altnagelvin on Monday, according to new Department of Health figures.
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 3:30 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 3:32 pm
The man was aged 50-59.
Figures show 52 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Monday.
Three (27.27%) out of 11 ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (45.45%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and three beds (27.27%) were free.
Three patients were being ventilated - two were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 7.26% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 88.55% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 1.12% over capacity; 4.19% were ‘awaiting admission.’