One Altnagelvin COVID-19 hospitalisation; midnight occupancy as low as last July

A man aged in his sixties was admitted to the Derry hospital on Saturday.

Figures show 42 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday - its lowest point since July 21 last year.

One (10%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (50%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and four beds (40%) were free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Three patients were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient.