One Altnagelvin COVID-19 hospitalisation; midnight occupancy as low as last July
One person with COVID-19 was admitted to Altnagelvin over the weekend, according to new Department of Health figures.
A man aged in his sixties was admitted to the Derry hospital on Saturday.
Figures show 42 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday - its lowest point since July 21 last year.
One (10%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (50%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and four beds (40%) were free.
Three patients were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient.
In terms of general occupancy 7.61% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 85.63% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 1.97% capacity left in the hospital system; 4.79% were ‘awaiting admission.’