One man admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19

Figures show 38 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Monday.

Two (20%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; three (30%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and five beds (50%) were free.

Three patients were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient.

Altnagelvin Hospital