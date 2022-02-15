One man admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19
One patient, a man aged over 80, was admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Monday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 3:34 pm
Figures show 38 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Monday.
Two (20%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; three (30%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and five beds (50%) were free.
Three patients were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient.
In terms of general occupancy 4.51% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 89.01% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 2.82% over capacity; 6.48% were ‘awaiting admission.’