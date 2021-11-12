One more Derry/Strabane COVID-19 deaths brings total toll to 242
One more COVID-19 death was registered in Derry/Strabane in the week to Friday, November 5, according to the latest figures published this morning by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).
Friday, 12th November 2021, 10:23 am
Updated
Friday, 12th November 2021, 10:27 am
The total death toll since the pandemic began has risen at 242.
That amounts to 11 per cent of the 2154 deaths reported in Derry and Strabane between March 19, 2020, and November 5.
There were 27 deaths registered from all causes in Derry and Strabane over the week to November 5.