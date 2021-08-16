Packs of COVID-19 Lateral Flow Tests available at Templemore Sports Complex and Foyle Arena in Derry

The packs are being made available by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The local authority is working with the Department of Health to help provide a local testing programme for small local businesses and the local community.

The tests are simple to use and produce results within 30 minutes.

Foyle Arena

Evidence has shown that around one third of people infected with COVID-19 can have no symptoms and can still transmit the virus to others without being aware.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, said: "Alongside vaccination and contact tracing, testing is one of the main tools we have for protection against the virus," he said.

"Lateral Flow Tests offer piece of mind not just for employers and employees but for customers and the wider community.

"I would encourage people to avail of the free tests to protect not only your work colleagues and customers but your friends, family and local community.

"By doing so we can help keep each other safe and play our part in helping society return to normality."

Anyone who gets a positive Lateral Flow Test result should self-isolate and book a confirmatory PCR test immediately.

If the PCR test result is negative the individual and their household can leave isolation and no further action is required.

If the PCR test result is positive the individual and their household should complete a full 10 days of self-isolation.

Members of the public can also obtain test packs free of charge, for regular use.