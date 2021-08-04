Pfizer vaccinations for 16-17 year olds to start at Foyle Arena in Derry this Friday

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has recommended that Covid-19 vaccine first doses be provided to all 16 and 17 year olds.

This recommendation will be implemented in Northern Ireland.

From Friday, NI’s regional vaccination centres, including Foyle Arena, will be providing walk-in Pfizer first jabs for 16 and 17 year olds.

The Foyle Arena in St Columb’s Park. DER2126GS - 130

For those in this age group who prefer to book, an online booking platform will be available in the coming days.

The pop-up walk-in vaccination clinics being held across NI will also provide Pfizer first doses to 16 and 17 year olds from Friday.

ID and proof of date of birth will be required when attending a regional vaccination centre or walk-in vaccination clinic for the jabs.

Health Minister Robin Swann stated: “I welcome the latest advice from JCVI and have asked my officials to ensure it is fully implemented in Northern Ireland as quickly as possible.

“When formulating advice in relation to childhood immunisations, JCVI has consistently held that the main focus of its decision should be the benefit to children and young people themselves, weighed against any potential harms from vaccination to children and young people.

The next walk in vaccination clinics locally will be at the Alley Theatre, Strabane on Thursday 5 August from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm; Derg Valley Healthy Living Centre, Castlederg on Thursday 12 August from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm and Diamond Centre, Claudy on Tuesday, August 24 from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm