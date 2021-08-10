'Ridiculous' vaccine claims derided in Department of Health COVID-19 fact file as uptake continues to lag

"They don’t change your DNA, make you magnetic, or let billionaires implant microchips in you. They don’t contain fetal cells. They don’t have any effect on fertility," the file states.

The new fact sheet was published this week as Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Ian Young stated that the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination are clear and indisputable,

“Back in December last year, for every 1000 cases of COVID-19 in NI, around 80 were admitted to hospital here,” Professor Young stated. “Now it’s in the region of 22 hospitalisations per 1000 cases. That’s a dramatic reduction.

A new hard-hitting COVID-19 fact file has been published.

“Clearly, the vaccination programme has made a significant difference. Its benefits are indisputable."

The DoH COVID-19 fact file, brings together already published materials debunking anti-vaccination myths.

It will be circulated online, complementing ongoing vaccination messages via TV and radio advertising and social media/digital channels.

It states: "Don’t let anyone tell you vaccination isn’t effective.

"Of course, it doesn’t totally eradicate all risk – no vaccine in history has ever been 100% effective 100% of the time. But it does make you significantly safer – it shifts the odds in your favour.

"Getting the jab brings normality closer – getting us back to enjoying all the things we have missed so much.

"It’s likely that proof of vaccination will be important for holidays, concerts, festivals, sports events etc.

"It’s your decision whether to get the jab.

"Don’t fall for the nonsense peddled by anti vax extremists.

"Some even claim COVID is a hoax, in which Governments and health workers right across the world are somehow all involved. That’s an insult to all those who have lost their lives to this virus – and all those who have been bereaved and suffered serious ill health.

"Don’t buy the online lies. COVID-19 vaccines have been through the same safety checks as other vaccines.

"Contrary to ridiculous claims made, they don’t change your DNA, make you magnetic, or let billionaires implant microchips in you. They don’t contain fetal cells. They don’t have any effect on fertility."

Prof. Young encouraged anyone who has not been vaccinated to get the jab. He said this will help us get through the current surge in cases and any further surges in the autumn and winter.

“I have seen some people questioning the effectiveness of vaccines because the virus is still circulating and some vaccinated people are still getting it. This argument is entirely misplaced.

“The truth is that while vaccination does not entirely eradicate the Covid risk, it reduces it substantially. It cuts your risk of getting seriously ill or dying from the virus by around 95% and it reduces your risk of catching or spreading it.