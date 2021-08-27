Six COVID-19 Derry/Strabane deaths brings toll to 211
Six more COVID-19 deaths were registered in Derry/Strabane in the week to Friday, August 20, according to the latest figures published this morning by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).
Friday, 27th August 2021, 10:13 am
The total death toll since the pandemic began has risen to 211.
That amounts to 11 per cent of the 1860 deaths reported in Derry and Strabane between March 19, 2020, and August 20, 2021.
There were 24 deaths registered from all causes in Derry and Strabane over the week to August 13.