Six Derry/Strabane COVID-19 deaths brings total toll to 262
Six more COVID-19 death were registered in Derry/Strabane in the week to Friday, December 10, according to the latest figures published this morning by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).
Friday, 17th December 2021, 9:53 am
Friday, 17th December 2021, 9:54 am
The total death toll since the pandemic began has risen at 262.
That amounts to 11 per cent of the 2314 deaths reported in Derry and Strabane between March 19, 2020, and December 11, 2021.
There were 33 deaths registered from all causes in Derry and Strabane over the week to December 11.