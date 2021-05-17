This is how much a sunshine holiday to Portugal will cost from Belfast next month

According to information released by the company the sunshine breaks could cost from £419 per person with Jet2holidays.

Meanwhile spectacular villa stays could cost from £589 per person.

First Minister, Arlene Foster, has said she is hopeful the Northern Ireland Executive will reach agreement on a summer holiday travel list later this week.

Mrs Foster explained that whilst the Executive had not reached agreement on travel in a meeting held last week she remained confident there would be an update later this week.

It is widely expected that the Executive will sign off on something a travel policy similar to the one that has been rolled out in England.

The travel structure in England has a list of 12 countries and territories that people can visit without having to observe either self-isolation at home or in a hotel on their return.

AND Portugal is one of the countries included on England’s list.

Since the list was announced there has been a massive spike in the number of people googling details on parking at the International Airport and other much needed information.

According to the update from the travel company Portugal, Algarve, Albufeira, 3 star Silchoro Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 27th June.

This will cost £419 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Also on June 27 there are holidays being promoted for Portugal, Algarve, Albufeira, 4 star Santa Eulalia Hotel & Spa, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International.

These holidays cost £589 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

And on July 1 there are holidays on offer to Portugal, Algarve, Albufeira, Casa Coelho. This offers 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International.

These holidays will cost £589 per person based on 6 sharing, and includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

They add that all prices and availability are correct at the time of issue.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

