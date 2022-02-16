Three admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19
Three people, including a boy aged under 20, were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Their are ranges were as follows: 0-19 (one patient), 50-59 (one patient) and over 80 (one patient).
Figures show 39 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.
Two (20%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (40%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and four beds (40%) were free.
Four patients were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient.
In terms of general occupancy 3.41% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 90.91% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 3.69% over capacity; 5.68% were ‘awaiting admission.’