Three COVID-19 patients admitted to Altnagelvin; midnight occupancy as low as July
Three people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the weekend and overall midnight occupancy across the Western Trust remains at July levels, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
Their age ranges were as follows: 50-59 (one patient) and over 80 (two patients).
Figures show 49 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.
Midnight occupancy remains at low as it was in July.
Five (41.67%) out of twelve ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (33.33%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and three (25%) beds were free.
Eight patients were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 7.80% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 86.35% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital had 0.84% capacity left in the system; 5.01% were ‘awaiting admission.’