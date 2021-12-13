Three COVID-19 patients admitted to Altnagelvin; midnight occupancy as low as July

Their age ranges were as follows: 50-59 (one patient) and over 80 (two patients).

Figures show 49 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.

Midnight occupancy remains at low as it was in July.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Five (41.67%) out of twelve ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (33.33%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and three (25%) beds were free.

Eight patients were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.