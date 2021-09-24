Three more Derry/Strabane COVID-19 deaths brings total toll to 225
Three more COVID-19 death were registered in Derry/Strabane in the week to Friday, September 17, according to the latest figures published this morning by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).
Friday, 24th September 2021, 11:25 am
The total death toll since the pandemic began has risen at 225.
That amounts to 11 per cent of the 1969 deaths reported in Derry and Strabane between March 19, 2020, and September 17, 2021.
There were 23 deaths registered from all causes in Derry and Strabane over the week to September 17.