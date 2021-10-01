Three more Derry/Strabane COVID-19 deaths brings total toll to 228
Three more COVID-19 death were registered in Derry/Strabane in the week to Friday, September 24, according to the latest figures published this morning by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).
Friday, 1st October 2021, 12:47 pm
The total death toll since the pandemic began has risen at 228.
That amounts to 11 per cent of the 2001 deaths reported in Derry and Strabane between March 19, 2020, and September 24, 2021.
There were 32 deaths registered from all causes in Derry and Strabane over the week to September 24.