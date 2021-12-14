Two COVID-19 patients admitted to Altnagelvin

Their age ranges were as follows: 40-49 (one patient) and over 80 (one patient).

Figures show 50 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Monday.

Five (41.67%) out of twelve ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (33.33%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and three (25%) beds were free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Eight patients were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.