Two more Derry/Strabane COVID-19 deaths brings total toll to 234
Two more COVID-19 death were registered in Derry/Strabane in the week to Friday, October 8, according to the latest figures published this morning by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).
Friday, 15th October 2021, 10:01 am
Friday, 15th October 2021, 10:02 am
The total death toll since the pandemic began has risen at 234.
That amounts to 11 per cent of the 2057 deaths reported in Derry and Strabane between March 19, 2020, and October 8, 2021.
There were 25 deaths registered from all causes in Derry and Strabane over the week to October 1.