Walk-in vaccination clinic for over 18 year olds at Foyle Arena in Derry tomorrow
A walk-in vaccination clinic for over 18 years offering first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab only will be opened on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, between 5pm and 8pm.
This clinic will take place in the Foyle Arena for FIRST DOSE of PFIZER only. Slots will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. Please note there will be no walk-in facility to receive second doses.
Please do not attend if you:
Are currently unwell with a high temperature or fever
Have had a first positive test for COVID-19 in the last 28 Days
You have been advised to self-isolate
Had any vaccine (including flu) in the last 7 days.
Those who would prefer an exact appointment time or are unable to attend at this time can book their vaccination by visiting the online booking portal https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/; or by calling the regional booking line on 0300 200 7813 from Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm.
Anyone invited to attend one of the Mass Vaccination Centres is reminded to wear a face covering (unless exempt for medical reasons), adhere to social distancing rules and bring along their booking reference number, ID and, if possible their Health and Care Number (HCN).