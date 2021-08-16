Western Trust boss Neil Guckian praises staff after anti-vaccination protest at pregnancy clinic in Derry

The anti-vaccination protestors have been widely condemned by local politicians and the PSNI say they are investigating.

Mr. Guckian said: “The Western Trust was running a special Pop-Up Vaccination Clinic for pregnant women at the Foyle Arena when a number of individuals entered the vaccination centre via an exit door and acted in an inappropriate and intimidating manner towards staff, volunteers and those women attending the clinic.

“They were safely ejected from the premises, however I want to extend my sincere thanks to all of our staff and volunteers at the Foyle Arena who were present on Saturday for the way they dealt with this difficult and challenging incident."

Neil Guckian

He added that the Trust operates a zero tolerant approach to abusive or inappropriate behaviour towards staff and volunteers and encouraged anyone with information to support the ongoing PSNI investigation to ring on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1021 of 14/8/21.

“To members of the General Public, including Pregnant Women, we would repeat the public health message that everyone eligible should take up the offer of a vaccination and not to be put off by the actions of others.